2 Loons Distillery distributes hand sanitizer for free

When 2 Loons Distillery opened in 2014, co-owner Trisha Schwartz thought the business would never take part in something like it is now.

The Loon Lake-based distillery—which Schwartz co-owns with her husband Greg—recently started making, packaging and giving away antibacterial hand sanitizer to customers, businesses and emergency personnel in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The couple has some bottles of the "2 Loonitizer"—as they dubbed it—ready for pick up, but are asking customers to bring in their own eight ounce containers as well.

As of April 2, the distillery had distributed over 115 gallons of sanitizer.

“We’ve been very blessed to have this happen for us and have it be so well received,” she said.

Read the full story in the April 8, 2020 issue of the Deer Park Tribune.