Addy man dies in Hwy. 395 collision with police officer

An Addy man was killed last week when he hit a patch of black ice and his pickup crossed the centerline of Highway 395 to collide with the patrol vehicle of a Chewelah police officer.

Everett Reynolds, 80, was pronounced dead on Nov. 18 at the scene about five miles north of Loon Lake, according to a Washington State Patrol report.

Officer Matthew Miller, 39, had been traveling northbound when his 2018 Ford Explorer was struck by the southbound truck driven by Reynolds shortly after 7 a.m. that day.

Miller was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for treatment of serious hip and pelvis fractures. A K-9 officer named “Rebel” had been in his SUV and received minor injuries, according to WSP.

“Our thoughts and prayers are going out to Officer Miller and his family. We also extend condolences to the family of the driver in the other involved vehicle,” said Chewelah Police Chief Mark Burrows on the day of the collision.

Both vehicles were destroyed in the crash and towed from the scene by God Fearing Brothers.

WSP reports that Reynolds was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, but Miller was. Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision.