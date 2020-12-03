Annual report: Deer Park Chamber of Commerce

Danielle Holstine, executive director of the Deer Park Chamber of Commerce read the following at the Nov. 18 city council meeting: “It is with great privilege that we bring our annual report of the Deer Park Chamber of Commerce. We concluded 2019 on a high note with a wonderful Tree Lighting Ceremony and Lighted Car Parade. It was exciting to see the City, Deer Park and Clayton Royalty, Harts Corral Choir of Deer Park High School, Deer Park Library Branch and the Fire Department and Deer Park Car Club all work together. We had a great response to the Saturday Markets, with new vendors and businesses while supporting long existing artisans and farmers, and we enjoyed a second year running in 2020.

The previous year was a catapult year as we re-branded the chamber, created more financial transparency with our online portal, and streamlined our finances. Bringing us into a bright opportunity for 2020 for continued success.

COVID impacts

Then, COVID pandemic approached us early in the year. By March 2020, we were completely locked down and entered an economic crisis. We witnessed business closures that merged or closed due to the economy. These closures effect employment, household income, city taxes, and business tax revenue. Parts of our rural community has a fragile economy, so our Board of Directors went into action to personally act as a resource for our local businesses. Access to grants and federal aid were streaming in, and with our Board of Directors being the hands and feet, they visited our business owners and help direct them to real resources and online applications. We encouraged our members to help one another to keep everyone above closure.

Our local Washington Trust Bank was very personable in helping members access PPP and other loans and grants. The Small Business Association gave our Chamber a direct liaison for our city. We hosted conference calls with our area representatives, giving direct access for our community to petition and advocate to Olympia and Washington D.C.

Senator Shelly Short, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Rep. Jacqueline Maycumber were all responsive to our request for a meeting. Our event venues were able to convene for a special meeting with Senator Shelly Short. We also collaborated for a letter to Governor Inslee on behalf of the Deer Park Community to stay open safely and sustainable. While L&I began to investigate businesses, we, the board of directors and staff made all efforts to help our community understand their liability and required action. We shared corporate emails and regulations to small businesses to help them create their own compliance plan. Michael Moran of the Deer Park Family Care Clinic gave an informative health and liability talk at our July meeting. It was a year of swift action and real hands on approach. It took a whole community acting quickly to protect our local economy.

The Chamber of Commerce created several social media platforms to help the community stay informed of ways to support local businesses with gift cards, take out, or revised hours and operating procedures. It was through these venues we were able to give seniors a safe time to shop at Yokes, inform of take out options from our local restaurants, and able to give timely updates from our Governor that directly effected these operations. We have over 1500 followers on our social media platforms and this has become a real time news source for our community.

Additionally, we continue to utilize the highway sign in this same means of real time community news. We are currently conducting an update to the signs Wi-Fi connection, through TrecPro, that will keep the sign operating optimally. This year, the sign helped drivers on 395 know what restaurants were open, where to connect virtually, and what club and community events were taking place. It was a vital resource in our ever changing times, due to COVID.

As we move into a season of maintaining the status quo of COVID, we launched a community raffle to bring spirit and livery to our town. The COVID pandemic had our community feeling downtrodden and gloomy, and the GET OUT & PLAY Raffle arranged by our Fundraising Committee, brought laughter and fun to our town. For $5, our community had a chance to win a bike from Bicycles by Deron, a toddler peddle car by Precious Metal Collision Center, and a $250 shopping spree at Yokes, as well as 5 yards of gravel from Country Bark.

This December, we will give away a 2001 Lexus RX300 to a lucky winner for as little as $20 a ticket! It is fun endeavors like this that bring affordable opportunity to our community and lift the spirit of our town. All the proceeds will go back into our town through creation of a bike path lined with flowers from Main Street to the Bike Park to Family Care Clinic, and flags celebrating our town on Main Street. This is a place we can honor graduating seniors, veterans, and annual holidays. It is all part of a tangible way to celebrate our community with family fun and outdoor sport.

The Hot Spot

Additionally, this year, prior to COVID, we embarked on a business venture thanks to a County Grant and private low interest loan from Doug Knight, to build an affordable co-working space for rising entrepreneurs, known as the Hot Spot in Deer Park. It will give affordable access to new business owners to have a workstation, high-speed internet, a mailing address, print services, coffee and break area amenities and a conference area for their use. It is an intentional effort to help promote new business ventures, offer support services, and launch businesses into a successful future. It is our goal that we have an incubator process that helps fill our downtown storefronts and promotes a healthy economy for Deer Park. It will serve Chamber members and non-members as it is open to the public and offers drop-in services.

Funding this endeavor is Doug Knight of Knight Construction, Inc. with a competitive low interest loan. It has an entirely separate account and operations from the Chamber of Commerce and does not utilize tourism tax dollars to conduct business. The business plan is to be self-sustained. The revenue, however, will fund Chamber function and continue to build economy for the City of Deer Park- everything we endeavor to do is to sustain and build our local economy, with the whole community in mind. Project Manager for the HotSpot was Dan Roberts of Deer Park Physical Therapy.

Additionally, we have the support of Avista, Boone Electric, Herres and Watson Architecture, Kilgore Construction, Reynolds, and others partnering to make this endeavor a sure suc- cess. The Hot Spot is located at 104 N. Main Street, Deer Park, Washington 99006.

We have capacity for 20 members during COVID guidelines and a greater capacity in the future. We have leadership classes, resources from SCORE and SBA coming to Deer Park to help these entrepreneurs thrive forward. This endeavor will take a whole community supporting local endeavors to succeed. Your support and partnership are crucial at this point, as we move toward a new service to our area. It was through a growing request from residents to have access to internet, a place to connect with other home- based entrepreneurs, a place to print documents and hold a meeting, that it came into vision for our leadership team. Additionally, it was a response to give an affordable venue for residents to hold a birthday party, an individual to host a craft class, or a local business to hold a staff party or offer a seminar to the public. Our goal is to make a versatile and affordable place for the whole community.

Tourism project

Lastly, our final endeavor and project for 2020, is a publication piece that will promote our Deer Park City for the purpose of tourism.

It is through this endeavor that we hope to see the Industrial Park, Airport and Main Street more utilized with business to directly generate more business tax revenue for the City of Deer Park. It is our hope to see our roads, Sheriff services, and general community spaces continue to improve, and it is through these business tax dollars that our future is secured. More than ever a partnership between the City Council and Chamber of Commerce will build economic vitality and community trust in both business owners and residences. We look forward to ways to partner more intentionally in 2021 and to build on goals and objectives of the city related to the plan going forward. Together, we are better, as a community and city for decades to come!

Thank you for your continued support and trust as we serve the beautiful region of Deer Park, together!"