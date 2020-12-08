Area ranchers fear grazing changes

The Stevens County Cattlemen’s Association is concerned that state officials are seeking to reduce wolf and livestock conflicts by removing cows from public grazing lands instead of managing the “explosive” predator population.

“There are a number of actions that show the agency favors the politically convenient option of removing cows when wolves start eating them instead of realizing wolf removal is necessary in many cases and is our current reality,” said Scott Nielsen, president of the nonprofit group that advocates for ranchers.

He said, despite U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removal of endangered species protections for the grey wolf in late October, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife does not seem to recognize that wolf numbers have grown to the point they need to be controlled, not encouraged.

“While we appreciate that they take out some wolves, they often take out too few and wait until the situation is critical,” he said.

Neilsen said a sign posted by WDFW and the U.S. Forest Service has riled ranchers and led them to believe that challenges are ahead for their grazing rights. The sign urged hunters and recreationists to report livestock sightings in the Colville National Forest after Nov. 1. People are asked to contact the forest service’s Colville office to provide a description of the animal or herd, the location of observation, ear tag color and brand identity.

“It is not illegal or uncommon for cows to be out on grazing allotments after Nov. 1,” said Nielsen. “The law requires that the producer have gathered the majority of the herd and be actively trying to find the stragglers, which can take weeks or longer.”

He said the fact that signs were posted without any conversation with producers seems to show a shift in the state’s policy that was encouraged by Gov. Jay Inslee last year.

In a September 2019 letter to WDFW Director Kelly Susewind, Inslee urged a revisiting of policies that relied on killing wolves to resolve conflicts with cattle grazing on public lands.

“The status quo of annual lethal removal [of wolves in state-sanctioned hunts] is simply unacceptable,” wrote Inslee in the letter that drew praise from conservation groups.

He asked WDFW to work more closely with the forest service to reduce conflicts with wolves, “including changes in allotment policies for public lands that are prime wolf habitat."

