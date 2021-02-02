Area school district levies on Feb. 9 ballot

Ballots have gone out to registered voters in Spokane and Stevens County, who will be weighing in Feb. 9 on one of several school district levies.

Stevens County residents will vote on levies for one of the following districts: Nine Mile Falls, Mary Walker or Deer Park.

“You only received a ballot if you live in the Nine Mile Falls, Mary Walker or Deer Park school districts,” said Auditor Lori Larsen, who oversees elections for the county.

She said, although the Deer Park district facilities are in Spokane County, its boundaries extend into southern Stevens County, so those residents also get to vote.

People wanting to register to vote may do so in person until 8 p.m. on election day, said Larsen. Online or mail registrations must be submitted eight days before the election.

The Feb. 9 ballots will feature one of the following choices:

1. Within Nine Mile Falls district, voters are being asked to approve or deny a levy to educational programs and providing operating capital. This is a replacement levy that will collect an estimated rate of $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2022, an estimated $3,375,550. In 2023, the same levy rate is anticipated to bring in about $3,611,575. In 2024, the same rate is forecast to raise $3,864,120.

2. In the Deer Park district, the board of directors is proposing a levy to replace one that is expiring at $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value. That rate is expected to generate about $2.5 million in each of 2022, 2023 and 2024.

“Local levy dollars provide funding that bridges the gap between what the state and federal revenues fund and the actual cost of operating our schools and providing a school experience you’ve come to expect,” DPSD superintendent Travis Hanson said at the January 20 board meeting.

Essentially, Hanson added, state and federal funding pays for basic education. It fills the bulk of the district’s annual budget, while enrichment items — such as athletic and elective programs, and extra staffing — are funded by the levy.

“Levy dollars ensure that we have adequate staffing in those areas than what just our basic state and federal revenues pay for,” he said.

Hanson said the district is mindful of the economic landscape and the instability that the pandemic has created.

“For the upcoming levy cycle, the decision was made to keep tax rates flat,” he said. “And so that’s the goal. We’d love to be able to continue to offer the programs that we have been offering.”

3. The replacement levy proposal for the Mary Walker district is $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value, which revenue forecast for 2022 at $342,273. The estimated return for 023 would be $350,830, with $359,601 in 2024 and $368,591 in 2025.

Larsen said ballots for the respective levies must be returned by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, or postmarked by that date. The first election results will be posted shortly after 8 p.m. on that day, with another count to follow several days later as mail ballots come in.

Larsen said the election will be certified Feb. 19.

Spokane County

Some voters in Spokane County will also decide the fate of levies in these three districts, or one of the 13 others that are running a levy this cycle, such as Riverside School District.

Within RSD, voters are being asked to approve or deny a replacement of its education programs and operations levy. This replacement levy will collect an estimated rate of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2022, an estimated $2,196,049. In 2023, the same levy rate is anticipated to bring in about $2,415,654. In 2024, the same rate is forecast to raise $2,657,220.

RSD Superintendent Ken Russell said the levy pays for essential programs and services that are valued by the community, but not funded by the state. This includes things like counselors, nurses and mental health therapists — which are all more critical during COVID-19 — as well as athletics, performing arts, student clubs and smaller class sizes.

“We focus on the whole child through character development and social and emotional learning,” Russell said in a phone interview. “A lot of the programs that we offer and the staff who lead it are not fully funded by the state.”

Due to the district’s geographic size, transportation costs are about seven times the state average, he added. Custodians, maintenance and paraeducators are also fully funded by the levy.

RSD takes pride in having a strong balance between rigorous academic offerings, like AP and college courses — and career/technical education, Russell said.

“In order to offer these really great courses that prepare kids for 21st century careers, we need additional funding through the levy to make it happen,” he said. “Our community really values those programs.”

In 2018, the Riverside levy received almost 70% approval from both Spokane and Pend Oreille Counties. Russell noted that it is not the ideal time to be running a levy election during COVID-19.

“We’re trying to honor the economic conditions that our families and community are going through right now,” he said. “We want to be fair and reasonable during these tough times during the pandemic.”

When the levy was last approved in 2018, the school district obviously didn’t know we would be in the midst of a pandemic three years later.

“If we don’t run it, we’re going to lose 12% of our revenue source,” Russell said of the levy that expires at the end of the year. “The timing is brutal, but we’re just trying to be really good with our people and respect the fact that people have lost jobs, people have lost businesses.”