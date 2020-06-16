Area schools honor graduates

For seniors in the Class of 2020, this spring has been anything but normal as the world continues to navigate COVID-19.

So it stands to reason that their graduation ceremony would be no different.

Riverside

Seniors from Riverside High School graduated on Friday. After speeches from Superintendent Ken Russell (see in full here) and Principal Clint Hull, seniors were called one-by-one across a stage outside the school to take a picture with their diploma. The backdrop for the event was the “Ram Nation” sign with each senior’s name written in the grass below.

Deer Park

Seniors from Deer Park High School graduated on Saturday. After an address from Principal Joe Feist (see in full here) from the gymnasium, pre-recorded speeches from Valedictorians Anna Patterson and Nathanael Gilstrap were played. Each graduates name was read at the end of the ceremony with their picture appearing on screen. A drive-thru diploma cover pick up with photos was held afterwards; students got their actual diplomas and transcripts Monday. Each graduate will also be mailed two free 5 x 7 photos from the diploma pick up.

Find the full article, including snippets from RHS Principal Clint Hull and two DPHS 2020 Valeditorians Anna Patterson and Nathanael Gilstrap in the June 17 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.