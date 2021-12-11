B'Inspired is a great place for gifts

Tucked away in a small strip mall next to Les Schwaub, is B’Inspired Salon and Day Spa. The salon has been located here for over a year now, but Bernie Wildermuth, the owner and operator, has been servicing Deer Park since 2006. As she’s gotten settled into the location, Wildermuth has noticed how much extra space she has to utilize.

One of her solutions has been to host a vendor market. “I have the room for it, so I wanted to feature local artists and crafters.” Wildermuth explains. “There’s really not much of a market for them other than craft fairs. I thought this would be a good way to get extra exposure for them and for the salon.” She started welcoming vendors in November and has filled her store front with locally made goods. Alongside gift certificates for B’Inspired, there are now purses, home decor, soap, jewelry, and a variety of other items available for shoppers. Wildermuth currently hosts 15 vendors and will likely be adding even more as she plans to extend the market past the holidays.

But first and foremost, B’Inspired is a salon. They currently offer nail, hair, and massage services, but plans to expand the staff are in place. “I’d really love to find someone in the natural health field, but we have several positions to fill.” Wildermuth says. “We are currently looking for a hair stylist, a massage therapist, and for an esthetician.” She looks forward to expanding services as she adds to her staff.

