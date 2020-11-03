Boy Scout Troop 202 of Deer Park to hold food drive this weekend

Due to the pandemic, Boy Scout Troop 202 of Deer Park is going to “scout for food” a new way this year. Scouts will be out on the sidewalk between Yokes and Double Eagle Pawn on Nov. 7th (Sat.) from 9am- 1pm conducting a touch-less food drive. We ask you to bring nonperishable food in a grocery bag to drive up and deposit in the boxes. Scouts will come to your car door with the box so you don’t even have to get out! The food goes to supporting our local Greenhouse. Thank you for rolling with the changes and helping to support the Boy Scouts and our community!