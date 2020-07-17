Brad Keeler and Level Four return for concert series

After numerous gigs at the Deer Park Summer Concert Series since 2014, longtime musician Brad Keeler is returning to Mix Park this weekend.

He will be playing guitar on Saturday with Level Four, which also includes Jim Pittman on stand-up bass/vocals, Phil Kleinman on electric slide/pedal steel guitar and Philip Brown on violin/piano/accordion. In addition to being part of Level Four, Keeler plays solo as well as with the Brad Keeler trio. Membership of the trio varies from gig to gig, hinging on a number of factors.

Despite the latest restriction from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sec. of Health John Wiesman banning live entertainment in the state, concert organizer Tom Edwards said he is planning to proceed with the series as scheduled. Remaining acts include Plaid Cats (August 1), Stagecoach West (August 8) and Farm Strong (August 15) after this weekend.

Find the full story about Brad Keeler and Level Four in the July 15 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.