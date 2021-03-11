Brothers Bar adapts to pandemic restrictions, reopens with food menu

After being closed for the majority of the last calendar year, Brothers Bar in Springdale opened at the end of February with some changes to its business structure.

“We were just basically a small bar that didn’t serve food,” owner Rich Kenney said. “Then we would have shows from time to time, and always karaoke on the weekends.”

Business halted for several months last March, before briefly opening over the summer.

“Then [the health department] gave us clarification on our license being a nightclub license and that we couldn’t be open,” Kenney said. “So then we had to shut down again in the middle of September.”

For the better part of the past six months, the bar has gone through the process of switching over its license and getting the kitchen up to code. Fortunately, the footprint already existed for the kitchen area — however it was used for storage previously — so the walls, electrical and floors had to be completed.

The food menu currently consists of french dips, grilled chicken sandwiches, hamburgers and hot dogs, with coleslaw and potato salad as side options. There will also be weekly specials.

“You can add chili, cheese, bacon, whatever you want to dress it up,” Kenney said. “The sandwich comes with a nice big piece of lettuce, fresh tomato, fresh slice of onion, pickles and all the works on it. So by the time it gets to your plate, it’s a nice big burger.”

