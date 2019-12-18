Buzzer-beater sinks Rams

Jaron Baldwin hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to carry the Chewelah Cougars to a 71-68 non-league win yesterday.

Baldwin’s game winner capped off fourth quarter scoring explosion that saw the teams combine for eight three-pointers and 46 combined points.

Jordan Nortz led the Riverside fourth quarter scoring blitz with a pair of three-pointer, including one that tied the game at 60-60. Jaxon Betker and Parker Gallinger also added long-range bombs in the fourth quarter.

Chewelah answered with four three-pointers of there own, two by Baldwin and two by Lukas Kubik.

The Rams (3-3) had four players score in double figures, led by Betker’s 19 points. Kubik paced the Cougars (2-4) with 18 points.