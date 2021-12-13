Camden Ranch Christmas

Despite the Christmas tree shortage this season, Camden Ranch is happy to invite guests to their Holiday U-Cut Tree Experience 2021! Starting on Black Friday and running every Friday, Saturday, Sunday until Christmas, owners Bob and Liz Goodrich look forward to welcoming families in search of the perfect Christmas tree. Guests can enjoy the tractor hay rides across the ranch while they look through the beautiful selections of White Fir, Grand Fir, and Blue Spruce. (Each listed at $75)

After finding your tree, there is still more fun to be had on the ranch. You can warm up by the new 16’ fire pit or in the hot cocoa corner where there are all sorts of treats like homemade holiday snacks, coffee, cider, and, of course, hot chocolate! There are plenty of selfie stations throughout the grounds for you to snap pictures and share the memories on social media. If you want to shop for more than just Christmas trees, the holiday gift shop is stuffed full of Christmas decor and gifts for anyone on your list. Kids are encouraged to bring their letters to Santa to leave in the drop box and they just might get surprised with a visit from Santa himself!

The ranch is open every weekend in December until Christmas from 10-4 and is located at 1521 N Willms Rd, Elk, WA 99009. For more information, call 509-828-5441.

Read more in the December 8, 2021 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.