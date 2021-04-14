CHAS Health launches COVID-19 vaccination/testing site at SCC

Last Wednesday, CHAS Health began operating a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Spokane Community College (SCC)’s Walter S. Johnson Sports Center (Building 5). The site will serve members of the community in each appropriate phase of vaccination and is scheduled to be in operation over the coming weeks and months to meet demand.

Community members do not need to be patients of CHAS Health to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at this location, but they do need to be eligible for the vaccination under the current guidelines for Washington State and schedule an appointment at www.chas.org/vaccine. Vaccination appointments will be made available based on vaccine supply. An appointment will be required to receive the vaccine, there are no walk-in appointments available.

“Based on previous experiences with both COVID-19 testing and vaccination, CHAS Health knew we would need a large space to successfully vaccinate community members,” said Aaron Wilson, CEO of CHAS Health. “The leadership of Spokane Community College reached out to us offering their facilities as a centralized location for vaccinations as well as testing that would be easy for community members to access. Their teams have been tremendous in supporting this effort with our internal CHAS Health team. We truly thank them for inviting us to campus and supporting this effort to provide COVID-19 vaccination and testing to the community.”

“Providing vaccinations to our community is essential and Spokane Community Colleges is honored to partner with CHAS in providing a convenient location on our campus,” said SCC President Kevin Brockbank.

CHAS Health is also moving COVID-19 drive through testing to SCC from its previous location at Spokane Arena. COVID-19 testing will open at SCC on Wednesday, April 14. This allows for more efficiencies and is a convenient location where community members from throughout Spokane can easily access.

People can drive to both the vaccination and testing location at the SCC campus, using the entrance on East Norah Avenue from Mission Avenue. Bus access is available using the STA Route 29 to SCC. Additional information, including a map of the location, is available on www.chas.org/vaccine.