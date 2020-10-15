City council approves lot adjustments at Deer Park Airport

With the purpose of encouraging Deer Park Airport property development, adjustments will be made to a dozen lots within the airport boundaries.

According to the proposal, which was approved unanimously by the city council on Oct. 7, some of the changes involve “lots which were previously planned for multiple unit T-hangars.” While demand for this style of hangar has decreased—mostly because they are more expensive to construct—box style hangars are increasing in popularity.

The other changes "will be made to the lots adjacent to the taxiway to be constructed in the spring of 2021 allowing for hangar sizes which are currently in demand," per the proposal.

