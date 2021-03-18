City of Deer Park approves engineering for ADA replacement ramps

To meet current WSDOT ADA accessibility design guidelines, the City of Deer Park is working to replace its outdated or nonfunctional ADA accessible sidewalk ramps with engineered replacement ramps.

The city council approved a task order at its March 3 meeting that will use “$140,000 in remaining ‘Complete Streets’ funding to pay for engineering and construction of the new ramps to be located near schools in higher volume pedestrian movement corridors,” according to the order.

J-U-B Engineers, the City’s engineering consultant, will work with city officials to select the locations of the 21 replacement ramps. The approved task order is for the engineering design, which is not to exceed $13,999 unless additional work is requested, with the remaining funds going towards ramp construction.

