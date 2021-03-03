City of Deer Park, Chamber of Commerce renew agreement terms

The Deer Park city council unanimously approved a new agreement between the city and the local Chamber of Commerce at its Feb. 17 regular meeting.

“For several years, the city has contracted with the Chamber to provide services primarily related to new business development and tourism,” Deer Park Mayor Tim Verzal said at the meeting. “In November of 2020, the city council provided notice to terminate the then-existing agreement with the intent of developing a new agreement with the Chamber.”

Over the past few months, council member Ron Scholz took the lead in negotiating the agreement terms, which replaced the previous contract that was established in January of 2017.

The agreement will provide the Chamber with $500 per month of funding from the city lodging tax funds, a decrease from the monthly $950 in the prior arrangement.

The new contract began on March 1 and will terminate on September 30. It may be extended with a written agreement approved by both parties.

