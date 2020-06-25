City of DP clarifies 4th of July firework display cancellation

Deer Park Mayor Tim Verzal said that it was not the city’s decision to cancel this year’s local firework display.

Since gatherings of 50 or more people are not allowed until Phase 4 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan, the event had to be called off. Spokane County remains in Phase 2.

Fireworks can be used on July 4 only, from noon to midnight. They may be purchased on July 3 and 4, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be additional enforcement of firework use in Deer Park, depending on availability of deputies.