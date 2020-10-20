City of DP officials aim to start Crawford-Colville roundabout project next spring

To aid in improvement of traffic safety and congestion, the city of Deer Park aims to have a roundabout constructed at the Crawford-Colville Ave. intersection within the next calendar year.

The city council unanimously approved a task order at its Oct. 7 meeting to allow J-U-B Engineers—the city’s engineering consultant—to proceed to the next step of identifying a contractor.

“We have a bid planned to go out later this month and with an award hopefully in November,” Roger Krieger, community service director, said during the Oct. 7 meeting. “More than likely the project won’t start until April, May something like that—depending on the winter we have.”

Read the full story in the October 14 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.