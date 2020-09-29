Clayton hosts final farmers market of the season

After four months of weekly events, the Clayton Farmers Market concluded its season last Sunday at the fairgrounds.

Stephanie Littrel—manager of the market for the past four years—said the summer went really well, with above average turnout. “I think more and more people in the world are becoming more passionate about buying from locals, and supporting their local businesses,” she said.

All of the vendors have to be from one of the following counties: Spokane, Stevens, Pend Oreille or Ferry.

“They have to raise it, grow it, or make it out of those four counties,” Littrel said. “These are local people making their items.”

