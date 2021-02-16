Coffee shop opens in Springdale, with restaurant on the way

Halona Brown-Ezell and her family of four moved to Springdale from Texas last June. They had been looking for property in the area for a couple of years, and ended up finding the desired acreage.

“The original plan had been that we were going to purchase it, and kind of sit on it,” she said. “It was going to be retirement property, or vacation property until we got to that age. But then when COVID hit, we just decided that living out in the country and being secluded more sounded like a great plan.”

When Kountry Korner permanently closed in August, the business space became available, and Brown-Ezell jumped on the opportunity.

After her husband renovated an indoor working station and drive-thru area, Corner Cup of Coffee opened in Springdale at the end of January.

“The community is really excited that they have a coffee shop here in the area,” Brown-Ezell said. “They’re excited that they have fresh food. We plan on renovating the restaurant and opening it up as soon as possible and giving the people something nice to eat from.”

Melinda Mayes, a friend who’s also from Texas, bought the restaurant and is in the process of revamping the space. Mayes, who recently drove to Springdale from the Lone Star State with her family, is a seasoned restaurant owner.

