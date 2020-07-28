Community (and) cars show up for modified Settlers Day parade

Deer Park’s long-standing tradition of celebrating Settlers Day continued on Saturday, albeit in a modified format.

Instead of the usual large-scale parade with multitude floats, cars and people on foot—followed by food, music and Reiters Games at Mix Park—this year’s 99th annual festivities were reined in due to COVID-19 concerns. The only official entrants in Saturday’s procession were the Miss Deer Park royalty float and the community float trailer, which were escorted on the route by a law enforcement vehicle, a Deer Park ambulance and a fire truck.

However, this year’s royalty—composed of Miss Deer Park Ainsley Carpenter and Princesses Isabella Sedano and Janessa Sexton—got an unofficial backing from 60-plus local automobile enthusiasts.

