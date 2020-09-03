Construction continues around DP, with more on the horizon

The roof replacement project at Deer Park Middle School should be wrapped up this week, DPSD Facilities Director Steve Howard said at the August 24 board of directors meeting. Krueger Sheet Metal, which put the original roof on the building during a 1997 remodel, also won the bid for this project.

“They [are] doing an excellent job,” Howard said. “We’ve actually encountered fewer problems than we anticipated, and it may actually come in slightly under budget.”

At last week’s meeting, the board of directors approved plans for construction of new east and west additions to the middle school, awarding the bid to Leone & Keeble, Inc. With a total estimated cost of over $7.8 million, the project will add space to the building and improve existing infrastructure and technology.

