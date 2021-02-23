Construction picks up at Pickett Fence

Pickett Fence in Deer Park is currently undergoing renovations that will add a drive-thru and nearly double the indoor space.

Owner Kelsie Carlson originally wanted construction complete for the coffee shop’s fourth anniversary on March 16.

“We’ll have a lot of it done before then,” Carlson said. “I won’t say it’ll all be done.”

Pickett Fence will do a couple weeks of trial and error, before holding a grand re-opening, hopefully in April. The expansion is 900 square feet, almost doubling the current capacity of over a thousand square feet.

The kitchen and ordering area will move into the new space, allowing for more seating and a larger retail section. There will also be a larger storage room in order to keep more product on hand, and a conference room that people can book for meetings.

