Contestants set for Saturday's Miss Deer Park program

This weekend, eight junior girls from Deer Park High School will compete for over $12,000 in scholarships and contend for a spot on this year’s Miss Deer Park royalty.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Christ’s Church of Deer Park, due to the traditional high school location not being available.

Up to 150 people will be allowed in Christ’s Church for the program.

“That will include all of the contestants and everybody that we have to have come in to make it work,” said Melissa Pyeatt, president of Miss Deer Park Scholarship Association. “If you’re truly interested in coming with the limited seats that we have available, reach out to Miss Deer Park… Email me or if they know a contestant, get ahold of one of them.”

To reach the Miss Deer Park Scholarship Association, email missdeerpark@gmail.com.

