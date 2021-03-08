Court ruling halts 'simple' drug arrests

Stevens County Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen said last week's ruling by the Washington Supreme Court to decriminalize felony drug possession will require thousands of prison sentences to be revisited.

If prior drug convictions boosted offender scores and thus their sentences, there will have to be a downward adjustment in their time behind bars, he said.

Because the justices decided in a 5-4 decision that the state's drug law was unconstitutional, it is retroactive, said Rasmussen.

That means, he said, that violent offenders and sexual predators could be released from prison early.

“There was no guidance about how this would work and it will create havoc for counties,” he said. “There are many more questions than answers and people are trying to figure out the effects of this decision — they will be far reaching.”

The immediate effect of the court’s ruling, said Rasmussen, is that possession of methamphetamine, heroin and other dangerous drugs is now legal.

Within a day after the ruling, the Spokane Police Department announced that officers would no longer arrest people for drug possession.

“Our guidance is that we will still seize [controlled substances] as contraband, but there will not be any criminal sanctions,” said Chief Craig Meidl.

Rasmussen has been consulting with police chiefs of cities in Stevens County and Sheriff Brad Manke about how to proceed locally in light of the high court decision. Anyone in pre-trial detention for a “simple” drug charge is probably going to be released from jail, he said. Simple is defined by the court ruling as the sole charge.

The Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys has instructed its members to immediately drop any pending cases for simple drug possession, to obtain orders vacating the convictions of anyone doing time solely for drug possession and to recall any arrest warrants issued in such cases.

“If they also have other pending charges, like intent to distribute drugs, this is unlikely to affect their case,” said Rasmussen.

Prosecutors are also being told to recall all arrest warrants issued in cases in which the only charge for possession of drugs.

Pleased with the Supreme Court ruling are organizations such as the Drug Policy Alliance, which advocates for people to receive treatment instead of punishment.

