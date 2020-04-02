COVID-19: Fifth Stevens County, first Pend Oreille positive test reported

Northeast Tri County Health District (NETCHD) was notified today, April 2, of the fifth positive COVID-19 test for Stevens County.

The individual who tested positive is hospitalized and in critical condition. To protect the privacy of those testing positive, information that may lead to a person’s identity being revealed will not be disclosed. NETCHD is notifying potential close contacts and these individuals will be given additional guidance and advised of precautions they should take.

NETCHD was also notified today of the first positive COVID- 19 test for a person residing in Pend Oreille County. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is in isolation at home. NETCHD is in the process of notifying potential close contacts and these individuals will be given additional guidance and advised of precautions they should take.

Within Washington State, there have been a total of 6590 cases of COVID-19 and 259 deaths. At the time of this press release, in the three-county area of northeastern Washington the number of individuals tested are:

• Ferry County: 1 positive case, 62 negative test results, 0 deaths

• Pend Oreille County: 1 positive cases, 102 negative test results, 0 deaths

• Stevens County: 5 positive cases, 210 negative, 0 deaths

These numbers will be updated daily on NETCHD’s website (www.netchd.org) and Facebook page. These numbers have been recently adjusted, please visit the Washington State Department of Health’s website for explanation on discrepancies with DOH’s numbers.