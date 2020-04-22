COVID-19: Ninth case confirmed in Stevens County

The Northeast Tri County Health District announced the the ninth positive case of COVID-19 in Stevens County today in the Nine Mile Falls area. The individual is at home, falls between the 0-19 age category and is self-isolating.

The case is the second consecutive in the county to be South of Chewelah. In total, five positive cases have been reported from Addy North and four have been reported from Chewelah South. There has been one death and 437 negative test results in Stevens County. Pend Oreille county has two confirmed cases and 179 negative test results. Ferry county has one confirmed case and 108 negative test results.