Deer Park-based restaurant headed to Elk

In a couple of weeks, a local restaurant and clothing store will have a new home on Highway 2.

Pauline’s Place, which has been in the area for 15 years and on Main St. in Deer Park for the past seven years, is moving to 39115 N. Newport Highway in Elk. Owner Pauline Buckley-Sellers said she expects to open on August 1 at the location that used to house Grub & More, and most recently Sly’s Saloon.

The new spot will have a drive-thru option and serve Thomas Hammer Coffee, but will be a step above the average coffee shop, Buckley-Sellers added.

