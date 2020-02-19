Deer Park boys advance to second straight district championship

The Deer Park boys basketball team is one win away from being crowned NEA district champions for the second straight year. On Feb. 14, the Stags held off Medical Lake for a 69–66 win at West Valley High School in Spokane. They will face Freeman at West Valley on Feb. 19.

Senior Hunter Dryden led the way for the Stags with 22 points.

“As a senior, there’s no other dude I’d want to have the ball in their hands all the time.” Hand said of Dryden. “Sometimes I wish he shot a little bit more but he’s a really good leader. And so it was a good opportunity to do what he did tonight.”

The Stags are 15–6 overall and 9–4 in games played against league opponents. Freeman, which is 16–5 overall and 10–3 against NEA teams, beat Newport 53–40 on Feb. 14 in the semifinals.

The Stags split the season series with Freeman, winning 67–55 on Dec. 17 on the road and losing 60–46 on Jan. 21 at home. After losing its first league game of the season to Deer Park, the Scotties have won 13 of 15 overall and gone 10–2 in league play (only losses 51–50 to Medical Lake on Jan. 17 and 58–39 to Newport on Jan. 25).

Hand said the goal is simple: “Win a championship. Just go win a championship,” Hand said. “We’re going to get ourselves ready and give it a crack.”