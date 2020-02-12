Deer Park boys basketball secures first round bye with win over Medical Lake

For the second consecutive year, the Deer Park boys basketball team will receive a first round bye in the Northeast A League district tournament.

The Stags clinched the No. 2 seed after beating Medical Lake 68–39 on Feb. 7. Boys head coach Chad Hand said rebounding and tough, smart defense were key to taking down the Cardinals in the final regular season game.

“They’ve got some elite shooters in Medical Lake and we really did a good job just locating them and hounding them, not letting them get easy shots,” Hand said.

Junior guard Dawson Youngblood dropped 30 points against Medical Lake, while senior forward Jobi Gelder put up 23 of his own. In their last seven league games, the Stags are 3–4, but closed the season 2–1 after dropping three of four at the end of January. Both of those final victories were against Medical Lake, which meant Deer Park won the tiebreaker when both teams finished 8–4 in the NEA.

The Stags will take on No. 3 seed Medical Lake in the semifinals on Feb. 14 at West Valley High School in Spokane.

