Deer Park Chamber pens letter to Gov. Inslee

In coordination with its board of directors and members, the Deer Park Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on May 4 detailing how the city is safely conducting business during the COVID-19 crisis and asking the governor to consider opening the local economy.

"Our ultimate desire is to see our economy opened up in a safe and sustainable fashion," reads part of the letter which can be consumed in full via the PDF link below. "We feel the time has come for us to be granted the freedom to safely and sustainably open our community in a safe and timely way. We believe that our businesses and citizens are acting responsibly and have shown that we can carry this out in a prudent and level headed manner."

In preparation for drafting the letter, members of the chamber had a conference call with Senator Shelly Short—a republican member of the Washington Senate, representing the 7th Legislative District—on April 28. At that time, Gov. Inslee had yet to unveil his four-phase plan to re- open the state’s economy.

