Deer Park city council approves bid for road extension

At its meeting on Jan. 6, the Deer Park city council approved a $3,126,893.75 bid award for a Cedar Rd. North Extension project, from 6th St. to Enoch Rd.

J-U-B Engineers, Inc., the city’s engineering consultant, wrote Mayor Tim Verzal a letter on Dec. 10, 2020, detailing nine “eligible, responsive and responsible bids.” The lowest bid was from Northwest Grading, Inc. of Coeur d’Alene, which the council awarded the project to.

“It’s probably the biggest quantity of bidders we’ve had for a project,” said Community Services Director Roger Krieger. “Perhaps the size, perhaps the location, but they were really really competitive bids.”

Five of the bids were from companies in Idaho, while four were from Washington. The engineer’s estimate for the project is $4,672,132.23, however all but one bid came in under $4 million.

The award bid was well under the engineer’s estimate and the funding package the city put together, which Krieger estimates is due to large quantity purchases of concrete and asphalt by the bidder.

