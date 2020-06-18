Deer Park Dollars for Scholars 2020 award winners

Staff Writer
Thursday, June 18, 2020
DEER PARK, WA

For 2020, Deer Park Dollars for Scholars is awarding 15 senior students with scholarships totaling $15,950.

Andrea Hallauer: Thomas B. Baker Scholarship for $2,000 and Creativity and Involvement, Dreamers Scholarship for $400.
Aliyah Tucker: James T. Baker Scholarship for $2,000.
Shayla Donaldson: Beryl V. Baker Scholarship for $2,000.
Molly Keller: Friends of the Deer Park Library for $1,000 and Fay’s Busted Spur Memorial Scholarship for $500.
Matthew Bilbruck: Friends of the Deer Park Library for $1,000 and Max Sanchez Memorial Scholarship for $200.
Anna Patterson: Horizon Credit Union for $1,000 and Max Sanchez Memorial Scholarship for $200.
Adele Schick: Horizon Credit Union $1,000.
Abigail Waunch: HOPE for $1,000.
Allie Michael: Dollars for Scholars Hearts Fund Award for $700.
Ayana Marshall: Dollars for Scholars Hearts Fund Award for $700.
Calyssa Graves: Dollars for Scholars Hearts Fund Award for $700.
Kelsey Gillaspy: Bonnie Remington Memorial Scholarship for $500.
Nicole Moon: North Country Gardeners Award for $500.
Megan Ferrell: Deer Park Auto Freight Award for $300.
Talon Munsen: Bob-Mart award for $250.

