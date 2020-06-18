Deer Park Dollars for Scholars 2020 award winners

For 2020, Deer Park Dollars for Scholars is awarding 15 senior students with scholarships totaling $15,950.

Andrea Hallauer: Thomas B. Baker Scholarship for $2,000 and Creativity and Involvement, Dreamers Scholarship for $400.

Aliyah Tucker: James T. Baker Scholarship for $2,000.

Shayla Donaldson: Beryl V. Baker Scholarship for $2,000.

Molly Keller: Friends of the Deer Park Library for $1,000 and Fay’s Busted Spur Memorial Scholarship for $500.

Matthew Bilbruck: Friends of the Deer Park Library for $1,000 and Max Sanchez Memorial Scholarship for $200.

Anna Patterson: Horizon Credit Union for $1,000 and Max Sanchez Memorial Scholarship for $200.

Adele Schick: Horizon Credit Union $1,000.

Abigail Waunch: HOPE for $1,000.

Allie Michael: Dollars for Scholars Hearts Fund Award for $700.

Ayana Marshall: Dollars for Scholars Hearts Fund Award for $700.

Calyssa Graves: Dollars for Scholars Hearts Fund Award for $700.

Kelsey Gillaspy: Bonnie Remington Memorial Scholarship for $500.

Nicole Moon: North Country Gardeners Award for $500.

Megan Ferrell: Deer Park Auto Freight Award for $300.

Talon Munsen: Bob-Mart award for $250.