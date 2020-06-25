Deer Park Eagles announce senior scholarships

The Deer Park Eagles Lodge #3564 is proud to announce the recipients of their two college scholarships. These scholarships are in the amount of $1000, awarded annually to high school seniors from Deer Park, Riverside and Mary Walker schools.

The Lewis Daugherty Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Mattea Gines from Mary Walker School District. Mattea plans on attending St Olaf College in Minnesota this fall.

The Mike and Betty Burdette Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Samantha Donahue also from Mary Walker School District. Samantha plans on attending EWU in Cheney.

Congratulations to both seniors.