Deer Park FFA names scholarship winner

The Deer Park FFA Boosters would like to congratulate Molly Keller, this year’s $500 scholarship winner.

Ms. Keller has been an active member of the FFA chapter throughout high school, competing in over seven competitions at the local, district and state level. In addition to her many volunteer activities, Molly raised sheep and swine to show and sell as market livestock at the Junior Show and the Clayton Community Fair.

Molly will be attending the University of Montana this fall to pursue a degree in both Business Management and Political Science. Molly wants to ultimately open her own law firm and work to protect small enterprises.