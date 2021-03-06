Deer Park football shuts out Freeman in season opener

The Deer Park High School football team opened the season with a 16 – 0 win over Freeman on Saturday afternoon.

Senior Diego Vasquez — who moved from receiver to running back this season — led the way with 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries. Senior quarterback Chaz Bird finished 6-of-7 passing for 57 yards, along with 22 rushing yards on six attempts.

Boen Phelps, Freeman’s sophomore quarterback, was 11-of-22 passing for 102 yards and an interception. Senior Stag Carson Colville picked the quarterback off in the third quarter. Phelps also had 41 rushing yards on 10 carries, however the other Scotties only mustered nine yards on 14 combined attempts.

With the win, new coach Levi Hogan starts 1-0 at the helm for Deer Park.

Find the full recap in next week’s March 10 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.