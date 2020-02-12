Deer Park girls basketball rallies to clinch No. 2 seed in tiebreaker game

After rattling off three straight wins in as many nights, the Deer Park girls basketball team secured the No. 2 seed for the Northeast A League district tournament.

The Stags won 40–21 over Lakeside on Feb. 6, 45–43 against Medical Lake on Feb. 7 and 43–26 over Medical Lake again the next night. The Feb. 8 game against the Cardinals was played at Riverside High School and was a tiebreaker for the No. 2 spot since both teams ended the regular season 9–3 in the NEA.

“Couldn’t be happier right now,” girls head coach KC Ahrens said following the win. “Looking back, this may be the best finish for the girls ever. I know that they went to state in like ‘88… We’re just pretty excited.”

Senior guard Hava Fairbanks scored 14 points to pace the Stags as the only player in double figures. Fairbanks said teamwork was key to Deer Park clinching the No. 2 seed.

“We’ve been working really well together as a team,” the senior said. “The chemistry is great between all of us and it really pulls us together.”

The Stags will take on No. 3 seed Medical Lake in the semifinals on Feb. 14 at West Valley High School in Spokane.

