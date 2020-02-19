Deer Park girls basketball sets sights on undefeated Freeman

The Deer Park girls basketball team advanced to the NEA district championship on Feb. 14 with a 41–34 win over Medical Lake at West Valley High School in Spokane. The Stags will take on Freeman, which is undefeated in league play on the year, on Feb. 19.

Senior Hava Fairbanks, who was recently named MVP of the NEA, paced the Stags with 15 points on the night. Deer Park has now won eight of nine games since losing 37–27 to Freeman at home on Jan. 21.

Fairbanks said defense and boxing out are priorities for the Stags against Freeman.

“They’ve gotten us two times now because of putbacks,” Fairbanks said. “When we lost by two it was because they missed a shot and put it back. So that’s a huge thing.”

Ahrens echoed similar sentiments.

“They’re one of the teams that has more size than us,” Ahrens said. “We have to be stronger. Tonight we got pushed around a little bit. The longer you go in the playoffs the more physical it is. So we have to be strong to give ourselves a chance.

“We have an opportunity to play for the district championship, which is pretty cool,” Ahrens said.