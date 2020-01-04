Deer Park rallies late to ge past Colville

The Deer Park Stags, ranked eighth in the latest Washington Interscholastic Activities Association RPI poll, needed a 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter to finally put some distance between themselves as the pesky Colville Indians last night.

The Indians, relying on a daunting presence of 6-5 center Jory Dotts, held a 39-37 lead going into the final quarter.

While the Stags’ fourth quarter surge gave them a lead, the Indians remained close until Jobi Gelder buried a 3-pointer with 4:51 to play to stretch the Deer Park lead to 51-44.

Dawson Youngblood, who finished with 23 points, hit 7 of 9 free throws in the game’s minutes to secure the win.

Dotts finished with a game-high 25 points, but was held scoreless in the final minutes as the Stag defense keyed on keeping the ball out of his hands.

The win improved Deer Park’s Northeast A League record to 3-0 and 8-2 overall. Colville fell to 0-3, 3-8.