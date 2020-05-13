Deer Park summer event planning still on despite COVID-19 crisis

While many events are getting postponed or cancelled around the state due to concerns over COVID-19, two in Deer Park remain on schedule to occur this summer.

Settlers Day weekend, the oldest continuous community celebration in the state of Washington, is in its 99th year and will be held July 24, 25 and 26. In a phone interview, organizer Sue Kelsch said there has been “no discussion” at this time about rescheduling or calling off the event.

This year's Summer Concert Series, a Deer Park feature that started in 2004, will consist of five Saturday shows. Organizer Tom Edwards said the schedule is all booked out and will begin on June 27 with the Theresa Edwards Band (no relation to Tom).

