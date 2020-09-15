Deer Park tween lives in the fast lane

Cole Dasenbrock, age 9 of Deer Park, is an aspiring NASCAR driver.

He set sights on racing two years ago when his father, Chuck Dasenbrock, had him find a hobby. Starting out with a dirt bike, Cole soon hopped in a go-kart and never wanted to get out.

After getting the hang of go-karting—and winning a championship at Sunset Speedway in Airway Heights—Cole began racing cars in 2019, becoming the youngest competitor in the 8-14 “Bandoleros” age group. With the abundance of loading and unloading of equipment every weekend, on top of repairs, he decided to stick to cars only for this season.

Cole has participated in about half a dozen car races so far, with one race remaining this week at Stateline Speedway Stadium in Post Falls. Last weekend at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval, he placed 5th for his age group and secured his fastest time at the track yet.

