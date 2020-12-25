Deer Park Yoke's adds option to shop online, pick up

At first glance, Mary Jane Lowry looks like any other masked shopper strolling the aisles of Yoke’s Fresh Market piling items in a cart. However the computer and barcode scanner atop the cart make her distinct.

Lowry, who has worked for several years at multiple Yoke’s locations, is one of the employees responsible for online orders at the Deer Park location. The local grocery store added the option at the beginning of the month.

Jeff Whittle, assistant store manager for the Yoke’s in Deer Park, said the market has received a handful of orders each week so far, but expects the program to grow in popularity.

“We have the capability of handling 30 to 45 orders a day once we get rolling,” Whittle said. “It’s only curbside pickup here. We don’t have delivery at this location, because there’s no entity that delivers out here.”

The local Yoke’s is now one of 11 company stores that offer the service.

Customers have the option to shop either through the website (yokesfreshmarkets.com) or using a mobile app called Rosie. Once an account is made, they can access the weekly ad, start a list of favorite items or simply start shopping.

