Distel wins second straight XC crown, Lathrop takes second for girls

For the second consecutive season, Riverside junior Jamar Distel won the Northeast A League cross country championship race.

On Friday at Medical Lake High School, Distel finished with a time of 16:21.81, over 50 seconds faster than the next finisher, which was Medical Lake senior Benjamin Henry (17:13.65).

With the victory, Distel was also named MVP of the NEA League for the second straight year. He was happy overall with his race, even though it was a little slower than he was hoping for.

“I’m glad I won it,” Distel said. “The course was pretty tough… And the wind was not helping.”

Deer Park sophomore Layne Lathrop, who finished second with a time of 20:31.56, said she was glad to place in the top three.

Results for the boys and girls NEA championship races can be found here: https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/Results/Meet.aspx?Meet=190401&show=all.

Read the full story in the April 14, 2021 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.