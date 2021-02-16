Dollars for Scholars fundraiser starts

February is a month that represents so many different things to a lot of people. In this topsy turvy time of COVID-19, one thing that we can always say is; The Deer Park community always rallies together to support, love and encourage each other no matter what may be standing in our way.

The Hearts Fund Scholarship started in 2002 by a suggestion from a board member and was accepted by the committee and has continued to grow over the years. February has become the biggest annual fundraiser of the year for ‘Deer Parks Dollars for Scholars’ Hearts Fund Scholarships. The community raised $2,100 last year which resulted in three $700 scholarships for our graduating students. With the disruption of learning either in-person or at home along with the escalating cost of tuition, it is even more important to donate this year so we can help fund local high school scholarships in June.

The scholarships are for Seniors at Deer Park High School, Home Link and Deer Park Alternative School. The scholarship recipient may apply for local scholarships at www.deerpark.dollarsforscholars.org by completing the application process.

The donation jars designed by Deer Park High School Seniors will be distributed throughout business in town or donations may be made online at the above address. If you would like, you could mail in your donations to DP Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 1241, Deer Park, WA 99006.

Every donation no matter how small or big is truly appreciated. The community volunteers of Dollars for Scholars thank you for your support and most importantly investing in the Deer Park future.