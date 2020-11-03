DP Chamber of Commerce to open 'Hot Spot' downtown

After over six months of planning and construction, the Deer Park Chamber of Commerce will soon open a new business venture downtown.

Located at 104 N. Main, the “Hot Spot” — as it’s been deemed — will serve as a location for members to have a space to work, or to host events and training opportunities. There will be daily desk rentals available, as well as monthly memberships.

Other services and benefits, such as a notary, copier and free internet will be included, along with access to business-oriented seminars.

The Chamber began renting the space from Ericks Realty in March, after the Deer Park Tribune newspaper moved out of the building and into its current location at 23 E. Crawford.

The grand opening for the Hot Spot will be on Nov. 17, with an open house type setting in the morning, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony and guest speakers at noon. Deer Park royalty has been invited to the event, along with city leaders and politicians in the area.

Doug Knight, Chamber board member and contract advisor for the project, said many changes have been made to the space. For starters, the sheetrock needed some repair and the ceilings were lowered. New windows were installed in the front, while the solid metal back door was replaced with a glass one — which was part of the agreement with Ericks Realty.

“Usually on a lease if it’s structural, it’s the landlord’s [responsibility],” Knight said. “If it’s cosmetic or changing of the planned layout of the existing property, then it’s [on] the leasee.”

