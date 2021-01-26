DP Chamber of Commerce parts with Holstine, refocuses efforts

The board of directors for the Deer Park Chamber of Commerce sent the following letter to its members last week:

“2020 proved to be a year characterized by uncertainty, confusion and upheaval. It seems that no business has escaped this chaotic and challenging chapter unscathed and the Chamber of Commerce is no exception. Like many of you, our best laid plans and goals were consistently stymied and complicated at every turn. While we have much to be thankful for and are proud of what we were able to accomplish this year, the Chamber Board finds itself in the position of having to make some difficult decisions. We know you can all relate.

“With so many setbacks behind us and unknown obstacles ahead, the Board has concluded that, at this time, we cannot justify the funding for all of our paid staff positions. As a result, it is with great regret that we have had to part ways with our Executive Director, Danielle Holstine. Danielle brought an ambitious vision with her into her position as Executive Director and set the Chamber on a course to serve our business community in ways that were hard to imagine just a few years ago. We are truly saddened to see her go, but are eager to witness the direction her considerable skill and passion will take her in the future.

“Furthermore, the restrictions imposed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have impaired many of the ways the Chamber has traditionally served you. In response, the Board of Directors has made the decision to take advantage of this transition time to reorganize and refocus our efforts to more effectively and efficiently serve our membership. As a result, the Chamber of Commerce will suspend normal operations for the next three months in order to assess our position in the community and thoughtfully consider our priorities and plans for the future. Be on the lookout for contact from us as we will be reaching out to our membership for input and guidance in the best ways we can serve you in the coming year. Membership dues paid for this period will be credited to your business’ account toward next year’s dues to compensate for the interruption in services while the Board conducts its assessment. If this poses any hardship for you, please reach out to us to discuss other arrangements.

“The Board wishes to reassure our members that the Deer Park Chamber of Commerce is not going anywhere. We are looking forward to developing new programs and benefits to serve our members and are eager to see what possibilities and opportunities the next year holds. The Board earnestly believes that the best years for our members and our town lie ahead and are excited to guide the Chamber in the role it will play to foster success and excellence in our business community.”