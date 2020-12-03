DP Chamber preps for Saturday's car parade, Christmas tree lighting

This Saturday, the Deer Park Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2nd annual Festival of Lights Parade prior to the Christmas tree lighting.

People are invited to decorate their cars with Christmas lights and meet behind the State Farm parking lot, where line up will begin at 4 p.m. Cars will cruise down Main St. around 4:30, then turn up Crawford to City Hall where the annual tree lighting ceremony will take place at 5.

“It’s open to anyone — there’s no application, no entry form,” said Danielle Holstine, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. “We just ask that, especially with COVID, everybody stays wise and distant from one another.”

There were roughly 15 cars that participated last year, plus a group of cyclists led by Deron Schroeder, owner of Bicycles by Deron. This year, however, Holstine hopes for a larger turnout partly due to the emergence of Deer Park Car Club.

During the Settlers Day parade in July that was limited to Miss Deer Park royalty by the Tri-County Settlers Association, over 60 car owners — including members of the local car club and several clubs in Spokane — unofficially joined in the procession, following the royalty down Crawford.

“If families want to bring out their own vehicle decked in lights, they can certainly join the parade,” Holstine added.

The winner of the 2001 Lexus from the Chamber’s Get Out & Play Raffle will be announced at the tree lighting ceremony, as will the recipient of the Holiday Stag award, which goes to the business with the best Christmas exterior and/or window display. Deadline for businesses to decorate is this Friday.

“We want to light up the Main St. (and Crawford) windows — and really everywhere,” Holstine said. “If they’re off the beaten path, they can let us know by email and we’ll come out and see their displays.”