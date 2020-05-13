DP city council approves bid for airport improvement project

Construction could soon start on an airport improvement project in Deer Park after the city council unanimously accepted a $985,925.62 bid at the May 6 teleconference meeting.

“On April 30, 2020, the city’s consulting engineers, JUB Engineering, opened the bids for this work,” Deer Park Mayor Tim Verzal said during the meeting. “And of the seven bidders, Versatile Industries Incorporated, of Ione, Washington, was the lowest, responsible bidder.”

This project will add a taxilane and an apron which includes tie-down spots for 12 small aircrafts.

