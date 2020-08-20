DP city council approves subdivision phase 2

Deer Park city council members at the August 5 meeting unanimously approved the next phase of construction for the Shamrock Glen subdivision northeast of downtown.

“They have seven different phases to develop the property between Crawford and D Street and east of Weber,” Community Service Director Roger Krieger explained at the meeting held via teleconference. “Phase 2 is extending the roadways from [near] the senior housing complex out to Weber Avenue.”

In the Shamrock Glen subdivision, Viking Homes has over a dozen homes currently being built.

