DP city council votes to stabilize businesses using COVID funds

Small businesses within the city limits of Deer Park have less than a week to apply for a COVID-19 stabilization grant of up to $20,000 each.

At its latest meeting last week, the Deer Park city council unanimously approved to award $197,550 in Coronavirus Relief Funds to support local businesses impacted by the pandemic. Applications must be received by the city by 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.

To qualify, a business had to be operational on March 1 and must have been temporarily closed or had its services reduced by COVID-19.

“Funds are limited and will be awarded on a first-come-first-served basis,” according to the application that can be found on the city’s website. “Completed applications can only be considered if the required documentation is included. This includes the provided expense detail spreadsheet and copies of applicable invoices, bills, sales receipts, rental/lease agreements, etc., for all eligible expenses.”

The grant cannot be used to replace revenue, however can be utilized for rent and utility costs incurred during the period the business was closed or reduced its services. It can also be applied to costs for safety measures, such as protective masks, hand sanitizer and plastic barriers.

Read the full story in the Nov. 25 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.